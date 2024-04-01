Vistara flight operations disrupted due to 'operational reasons'

Left Menu

Vistara airlines has suffered severe operational turbulence as more than 100 flights have been delayed or cancelled in last week.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 19:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vistara airlines has suffered severe operational turbulence as more than 100 flights have been delayed or cancelled in last week. The airline said its teams are working to stabilise the situation as it has happened due to various operational reasons.

"We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons including crew unavailability. We acknowledge and are deeply concerned about the inconvenience this has caused to our customers. Having said that, our teams are working towards minimizing the discomfort to the customers," said Vistara Spokesperson. The Vistara airlines said that they are temporarily reducing the number of flights and are also offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers.

The airlines also issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to the customers. "We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network. We have also deployed larger aircraft like our B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more number of customers, wherever possible," the spokesperson further said.

"Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customer, as applicable. Once again, we understand that these disruptions have caused immense discomfort to our customers, and sincerely apologise to them for the same. We are working towards stabilizing the situation and will resume operating our regular capacity very soon," the statement added. Meanwhile, according to aviation sources, the situation has developed after pilots refused to operate due to long duty hours.

Many passengers raised their concern on social media and compliant the matter to regulating authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

