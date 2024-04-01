World looks towards India for resolution whenever there is global crisis says Christian Community of Kerala

A gathering of prominent Christian community members on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for undertaking successful rescue operations for Indians stranded in foreign countries and becoming the voice of country's migrant labourers abroad during the past 10 years at an event organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) at this town on Southern Kerala. Besides Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Satnam Singh Sandhu, who is the IMF convenor, prominent Christian community members from various fields, including academicians, businessmen, traders, women and youth, attended the event with the theme "Making Kerala A Global Brand: Role of Christian Community."

Participating in the event, members of the Christian community said from global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic to war-like situations in many parts of the world, PM Modi has emerged as the saviour of India's citizens abroad. They said that under PM Modi's leadership, India always remains among the first nations to rescue its nationals, even from war zones and the fact that 50 lakh Indians have been rescued safely through various rescue operations during the past 10 years speaks volumes of PM Modi's determined efforts.

The members of the Christian community said that PM Modi has emerged as a widely respected global leader and taken India's diplomacy to new heights, now world increasingly looks towards India for resolution whenever there is a global crisis. They said that as PM Modi has painstakingly transformed India's relationship with the Middle East and Gulf countries, he has taken up the welfare of India's migrant labourers with the respective governments, which underscores PM Modi's concern for the safety, security, well-being and welfare of Indian workers abroad.

They also complimented PM Modi for his visionary leadership that ensured the participation of all minority communities in India's growth trajectory - as the country is scripting a new history in economic development. They also expressed a firm commitment to active participation and contribution in achieving the dream of making India a developed nation by 2047.

They said PM Modi has ensured the holistic development of Christians and all other minority communities without any discrimination and worked to bring them into the national mainstream by bringing an end to the politics of appeasement for equal development of all sections of the society in the country. Member Parliament and IMF Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu, while delivering his address, said, "India has witnessed landmark reforms and transformations during the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi. Every 140 Crore Indian without any discrimination of religion, caste, or community has felt the effects of development and progress. The inclusive developmental model of PM Modi resulted in the upliftment of people of minority and backward communities. The Global Perception of India has changed to such an extent that now the whole world including developing nations looks towards Bharat whenever there is a Global Crisis such as the Russia-Ukraine War the global Pandemic. PM Modi has personally participated in religious festivals of the Christian Community such as Christmas or Easter which shows his love affection and close bonding with the community."

PM Modi emerged as a Global Savior in past 10 years, and must continue for Bharat's progress further, Christian community members of Kerala said. Today, If there is conflict in any part of the world, PM Modi is the first person who gets called upon by World leaders to speak, mediate and resolve the issue: say Christian community in Kerala.

PM Modi has emerged as Avatar Purush for Bharat, got thousands of Indian citizens, foand reign nationals evacuated, rescued from War Zones and conflict situations in past 10 years, Community said. Adarsh Kuniyillam, a resident of Calicut, Kerala said, "PM Modi is an inspirational leader not just for India, but for the entire world, he is global leader. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India has successfully undertaken many evacuation and rescue operations at war-torn areas and conflict zones in different parts of the globe. During Covid-19, India made vaccination and supplied to different nations and saved many lives world over which in turn changed India's global standing.

Today, if there is conflict in any part of the world, them PM Modi is the first person who is called upon; world leaders speak to him for his guidance to resolve and mediate on important world affairs and issues. If we talk about the issues of Ukraine and Russia, the Presidents of both the countries have sought India's support to resolve it. The United Nations has also been saying on the international platform that India is one of the peace-building countries in the world. Today every single person is inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If you go and ask 10 people of Kerala, I think 7 of them will be in favor of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is going to win the elections and become Prime Minister of India again." Padmaja S Menon, Senior Vice-President, Table Tennis Federation of India said, "Modi government has ensured comprehensive empowerment in Bharat and today everybody is excited, sportsmen are excited because Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 'Khelo India'. Today, people all across India whether they are from poor background, rural background, they have been brought to the mainstream. They are getting the chance to play, getting international exposure. Target Olympic Podium Scheme launched by Modi government encouraging athletes all across the country to win medals at Olympics. Today, we are winning medals in table tennis at major national and international platforms."

"Today, all women of Bharat see PM Modi as Avataar Purush who have empowered women from all communities like never before in the past 10 years. Women from Minority communities feel safe and secure today. Many girls have started resuming their studies after Modi government came into power. They are excelling in every field and started dreaming now. Modi Ji has commanded respect globally. I was astounded when I saw a small girl comparing India's economy with Japanese economy in impeccable English, these things were unheard of previously. Moreover PM Modi has emerged as true Saviour of our Nation; he has got Indian citizens and even foreign nationals evacuated and rescued from war/conflict zones in different parts of the world. We are surging ahead and have become 5th largest economy of the world and If PM Modi continue to lead Bharat soon we will become number 1 nation in the world. Today, we travel all across the world with our head held high. Modi hai to Mumkin hai, Abki baar 400 paar," Padmaja S Menon said. Alena Johnson, a youngster from Kerala said, "The stature of education has improved in an unprecedented manner under Modi government. A number of youngsters are getting educated today from all corners of the country. PM Modi is not old, he is young at heart; the youth-centric policies of the Modi government in the past 10 years has created a plethora of opportunities for the youth in India. In order for India to grow further, we need PM Modi to continue in future as well. We do not need people who take us backward but we need people who take us forward, and develop India which only PM Modi can do.

"PM Modi has emerged as a Global Saviour in the past 10 years and he must continue for Bharat's progress further. For the unparalleled development he has done, there is no doubt that he will win this election as well and become Prime Minister again. PM Modi has a vision to take India forward in future; he has ensured all-inclusive, all-encompassing empowerment. I am going to cast my vote for the first time and my vote and support would be for PM Modi Ji," Johnson said. PM Modi has come to the rescue of socially deprived people, says the Christian community

Danny John, a former captain of the Indian fencing team and currently a coach in the minority area in Pathanamthitta and a member of the Christian community, working as a coach at the Khelo India Centre, said all the minorities are happy today because they are getting benefits and lots of opportunities from all the welfare policies of Modi government. "The government's efforts in the field of sports have resulted in many students from Kerala representing Kerala at the national level in less than a year. Earlier we were facing many issues in education system, employment system in Kerala, but we are proud to tell that under our PM Modi ji we all are growing together as an Indian. Modi ji has developed everyone not only in Kerala but in India by rising above caste, color and creed," he added.

Praising Prime Minister Modi, he said that in the last ten years, in rescue operations, John said PM Modi has saved 50 lakh people from 100 countries of the world who were suffering from war or other crisis. "Under PM Modi's leadership, India is the fifth largest economy in the world and we are confident that soon India will reach the third and number one position. PM Modi ji considers not only Christians but all communities as one family. Recently on Easter, he greeted the entire Christian community and also celebrated the last Christmas at his home with the Christian community, this is a symbol of his love. I really want him to become the Prime Minister again for the next five years for the growing economy and powerful India. I am proud to be Modi's family."This time around, Modi once more, Modi ji 2024," he added.

Another Christian from Kerala, Padmini Thomas, said, "Through various welfare schemes being produced in the last 10 years of PM Modi has elevated the economic status of poor people who didn't have access to clean water, electricity and education earlier. PM Modi understands the needs of economically backward people and formulates the welfare schemes that can directly help them in improving their economic conditions. Schemes like PM Awas Yojana have ensured Pucca houses for millions of people across India who otherwise were living in slum areas. All this has resulted in million of people coming out of poverty under the leadership of PM Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)