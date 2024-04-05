Mexico will not retaliate after Ecuador orders Mexican ambassador to leave, president says
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:40 IST
Mexico will not break diplomatic ties with Ecuador, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, a day after Ecuador declared Mexico's ambassador to the South American nation persona non grata.
Mexico will not do the same for Ecuador's ambassador to Mexico, Lopez Obrador said in a press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
