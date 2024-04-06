CBI busts infant trafficking network in Delhi, Haryana, seven arrested

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a network of infant traffickers involved in the buying and selling of infants across India. Under the operation, CBI conducted searches at seven locations across Delhi and Haryana. Two male infants of just 1.5 days and 15 days and one girl child of one month have also been rescued by CBI during the operation from a house in the Keshavpuram area of Delhi.

Incriminating articles, including Rs 5.5 lakh cash and other documents, have been recovered during searches. CBI also arrested seven accused involved in the human trafficking network. The arrested accused have been identified as Neeraj, Indu Pawar, Aslam, Pooja Kashyap, Ritu, Anjali and Kavita. Neeraj was a native of Sonepat in Haryana while others lived at various places in Delhi.

CBI registered a criminal case under various penal provisions of IPC and also of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 against 10 accused on allegations that a network of infant children traffickers are involved in buying and selling of infants across India for the purpose of adoption as well as for other illegal purposes. Investigation so far has revealed that the accused, through advertisements on social media platforms like the Facebook page and WhatsApp groups, get connected with childless couples across India who are desirous of adopting babies.

They allegedly purchase babies from real parents as well as surrogate mothers and thereafter sell the infant children at prices ranging from 4 to 6 lakhs per child. These accused are also allegedly involved in duping many childless couples of lakhs of rupees by creating fake documents related to adoption. Further, a thorough investigation is underway. (ANI)

