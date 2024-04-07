Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes J-K's Kishtwar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 09:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on early Sunday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:547 am at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-04-2024, 02:47:02 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.66, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X. Earlier on March 6, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 14:53:21 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 76.73, Depth: 5 km, Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X. Meanwhile, on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, the NCS said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11.01 pm at a depth of 10 km.In a post on X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 05-04-2024, 23:01:30 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 10 km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, India." (ANI)

