Pune: Condoms, gutkha, stones found in samosas supplied to auto firm; 5 booked

Five people have been booked after condoms, gutkas and stones were allegedly found in samosas supplied to a major automobile company based in Pimpari Chinchwad in Pune, police said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 09:58 IST
Representative Image. (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
Five people have been booked after condoms, gutkas and stones were allegedly found in samosas supplied to a major automobile company based in Pimpari Chinchwad in Pune, police said on Monday. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rahim Shaikh, Azhar Shaikh, Mazhar Shaikh, Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh.

According to the police among those booked were two workers of a subcontracting firm that was asked to supply the samosas as well as three partners of another such firm whose contract was cancelled earlier for adulteration in the snacks. "Out of the five accused, the three partners had allegedly planted the other two workers to ensure the firm that had gotten the fresh contract would get defamed," police said.

As per the police, Catalyst Service Solutions Pvt. Ltd. was responsible for providing snacks to the canteen of the automobile firm. However, Catalyst Service had given a contract to provide samosas to another subcontracting firm named Manohar Enterprise. "During the investigation on Sunday, after Manohar Enterprises' staffers were questioned over the incident, it was found that two workers, identified as Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh, had allegedly stuffed condoms, gutka and stones in the samosas," the police said.

Further, while questioning the accused, it was revealed that the employees of SRA Enterprises (whose contracts were cancelled earlier for adulterations) had sent its two employees to Manohar Enterprises to adulterate food supplied to the company to defame the Manohar enterprise. "The other three accused are the partners of SRA Enterprises, which was removed from the contract earlier after a first aid bandage was found in the samosa supplied to the automobile company," the police said.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 328 (causing harm by means of poison) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

