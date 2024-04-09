BJP candidate Mahtab blames Odisha govt for water shortage, says "Central govt funds not utilised"

BJP candidate from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat Bhartruhari Mahtab on Tuesday blamed the Odisha government for the water crisis, saying that it has failed to utilise the funds allocated by the Centre. Mahtab highlighted the significant water scarcity in both rural and urban areas, with over 27% of rural households and more than 31% of the urban population lacking access to clean drinking water.

BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab told ANI, "Drinking water shortage has happened after continuous neglect of the state government. More than 27 per cent of our rural households do not have access to clean and drinking water. Similarly, more than 31 per cent of the urban population of Odisha do not have access to clean drinking water. Most of the river waters are so polluted that they are not safe for consumption". Mahtab criticized the BJD administration for inadequately investing in addressing the water shortage issue, citing a CAG report that revealed only 834 crores out of the over 10,000 crores provided by the Union government have been utilized in the past five years.

"Not much investment has happened, despite funds being provided by the Union government. The CAG report says only 834 crores have been spent during last five years despite the Union government has provided more than 10,000 crores of their share," he said. Former Biju Janata Dal BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab's attack on his former party comes ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Six-time Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who recently resigned from the BJD and has been representing the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat since 1998. Notably, In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)