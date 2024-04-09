NIA arrests sixth accused in 102 kg Attari narcotics case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Tuesday that it has achieved another significant advancement in the Attari drug seizure case by apprehending a pivotal suspect identified as Harwinder Singh. Harwinder Singh alias Soshi Pannu, is found to be actively involved in drug dealing and quality testing, besides handling the proceeds of narcotics smuggling, said the NIA in a statement. As per NIA investigations, the accused, a resident of Naushehra Panuaan in Punjab's Tarn Taran, used to distribute drugs, handle cash and launder drug proceeds through banking as well as hawala channels.

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to six. The case relates to a major conspiracy hatched by the international drug cartel to circulate drugs in India through various distributors and channel the proceeds to foreign-based masterminds.

The case came to light following two seizures, totalling 102.784 kg of heroin drug valued at approximately Rs 700 crore, in April 2022 by Indian Customs. The drugs, which had been concealed in a consignment of Licorice roots (Mulethi), had arrived in India from Afghanistan through ICP Attari, Amritsar. The NIA, on taking over the investigation, had found that, on the directions of Dubai-based absconding accused Shahid Ahmed alias Qazi Abdul Wadood, the heroin consignmentwas sent into India by Afghanistan-based accused Nazir Ahmed Qani. It was meant for delivery to the accused, Razi Haider Zaidi, in India, for further distribution across the country. Razi Haider Zaidi and Vipin Mittal were arrested earlier in the case. Proceeds of narcotics amounting to Rs 1.34 crore were recovered from another co-accused, Amritpal Singh, and frozen under relevant legal provisions. Amritpal Singh was arrested on December 15, 2023, while attempting to flee the country. Shahid Ahmed, alias Qazi Abdul Wadood and Nazir Ahmed Qani are absconding. A chargesheet was filed by the NIA earlier on December 16, 2022, against four accused persons, Shahid Ahmed alias Qazi Abdul Wadood, Nazir Ahmed Qani, Razi Haider Zaidi and Vipin Mittal. (ANI)

