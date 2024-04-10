Left Menu

Parrot fortune tellers held after predicting PMK candidate’s win, released

Parrot fortune tellers held after predicting PMK candidate’s win, released

PTI | Cuddalore(Tn) | Updated: 10-04-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 13:25 IST
Parrot fortune tellers held after predicting PMK candidate’s win, released
  • Country:
  • India

Two roadside astrologers who predicted the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate's victory in the April 19 Lok Sabha election with the help of their parakeet were arrested on a charge of keeping parakeets caged but was later released, a forest department official said on Wednesday.

During a consultation by film director-politician Thankar Bachan, the PMK candidate for Cuddalore constituency, the astrologers, who are brothers, had used one of their four parakeets to pick a card and read out the prediction that Bachan would win in the election. In the video of Bachan's consultation that went viral in social media, the candidate could be seen requesting the astrologer to feed the particular bird and offering it a banana after the consultation.

Four parakeets kept in two cages were seized as this violated the Wildlife Protection Act and the astrologer brothers were later let off with a warning, the official said.

During his election campaign, Bachan visited the Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar temple at Thennampakkam near Cuddalore and sought the astrologers' service to know about his electoral fortunes.

One of the astrologers released the parakeet from a cage and allowed it to pick up a card. And when the bird selected a card with an image of the presiding deity of Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar temple, the fortune teller interpreted it as an auspicious sign and said Bachan would win the elections.

PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss condemned Tuesday's arrest of the duo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024