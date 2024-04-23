Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields slip as markets add to ECB rate cut bets

ECB officials are sticking to plans to begin lowering interest rates from their record high in June, with markets now pricing in around 78 basis points (bps) of easing this year, or around three quarter-point cuts. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was last down 1.5 bps at 2.47%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 12:28 IST
Euro zone bond yields slip as markets add to ECB rate cut bets
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eurozone government bond yields fell slightly on Tuesday as traders increased bets on rate cuts from the European Central Bank, while eyes turned to Purchasing Managers' Index data for hints on how fast rates may fall. ECB officials are sticking to plans to begin lowering interest rates from their record high in June, with markets now pricing in around 78 basis points (bps) of easing this year, or around three quarter-point cuts.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was last down 1.5 bps at 2.47%. Italy's 10-year yield was lower by 2.5 bps at 3.80%, and the gap between Italian and German bunds narrowed by 1 bp to 130 bps.

Germany's two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was down 1.5 bps at 2.96%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024