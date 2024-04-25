"INDIA bloc scared pf PM's popularity, so big leaders entering LS contest" says Aparna Yadav in a dig at Akhilesh

Bhartiya Janata party leader and Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law Aparna Yadav on Thursday took a dig at INDIA alliance while expressing confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "The INDIA alliance leaders have a fear of PM Modi's popularity and they have decided to pitch their top leaders inthe fray...They have decided that if they want to defeat PM Modi, then the senior leadership has to enter the battleground, and hence he (Akhilesh Yadav) has filed his nomination," she said.

Aparna Yadav asserted, "The people have made up their mind to bring back the BJP. The promises made by BJP in its manifesto have been fulfilled by us before time. Every leader of the BJP is on the field 365 days," she said. Lauding Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna said, "A lot of seats have been kept safe because of Netaji and his connect with the people, because through his hardwork, the way he connected with people has safeguarded those seats. But even on those seats the BJP has left its mark and the lotus has bloomed".

Regarding the Samajwadi Party's decision to change candidates for the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, Yadav criticized such tactics, stating that the parties should not adhere to such practices.Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination for the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav accompanied Akhilesh while he was filing his nomination.The Samajwadi party earlier nominated Lalu Prasad Yadav's son-in-law and Akhilesh Yadav's nephew Tej Pratap from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, In the 2019 General elections, Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav lost to BJP MP Subrata Pathak in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.The Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency, which has been a stonghold of the Samajwadi party since 1999, was snatched away by the BJP in the 2019 General elections when BJP leader Subrata Pathak won against SP candidate Dimple Yadav by securing 563,087 votes.The Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency elections are scheduled for May 13, Phase four of the General Elections 2024. (ANI)

