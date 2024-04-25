Spanish prosecutor seeks dismissal of case against PM Sanchez's wife
Updated: 25-04-2024 16:46 IST
Madrid's prosecuting authority on Thursday sought the dismissal of a case against Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife.
A judge in Madrid on Wednesday agreed to look into a private complaint laid by an anti-corruption activist against Begona Gomez over alleged influence peddling and business corruption.
