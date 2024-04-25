Left Menu

Court takes serious view of conduct of advocate, asks Bar Council of Delhi to take action

Delhi's Rohini Court has taken a serious view of the conduct of an advocate during the hearing who provoked and tried to hit counsels for other parties in a domestic violence case. The Court has asked the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) and Rohini Court Bar Association to take appropriate action against him.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi's Rohini Court has taken a serious view of the conduct of an advocate during the hearing who provoked and tried to hit counsels for other parties in a domestic violence case. The Court has asked the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) and Rohini Court Bar Association to take appropriate action against him. Metropolitan Magistrate Renu has asked both bodies to take action and file a report by the next date. The matter has been listed on August 22, 2024, for hearing.

The court is dealing with a case of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act pertaining to the area under police station Shalimar Bagh. The court is hearing the matter on the point of maintainability. "When advocate Vaibhav Nijhawa counsel for the respondent was addressing the arguments, the counsel for the petitioner was unnecessarily provoking the counsel for the respondent by interrupting in between despite the warning of court," Metropolitan Magistrate Renu said in the order passed on April 22.

The court said that he "tried to hit" Nijhawa and when the co-counsels for the respondent, tried to intervene, the counsel for the petitioner "pushed" both of them. The court directed to send a copy of the order to the Rohini Court Bar Association and Bar Council of Delhi for appropriate action. (ANI)

