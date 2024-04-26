Left Menu

RBI Maintains FPI Investment Cap in G-Sec at 6% of Outstanding Stock for FY25

RBI maintains FPI investment limits in government securities (6%), state development loans (2%), and corporate bonds (15%) for fiscal 2024-25.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 19:21 IST
RBI Maintains FPI Investment Cap in G-Sec at 6% of Outstanding Stock for FY25
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Friday said the limits for FPI investment in government securities, state development loans and corporate bonds will remain unchanged at 6 per cent, 2 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, of outstanding stocks of securities for the current fiscal.

As of now, all investments by eligible investors in the 'specified securities' will be reckoned under the fully accessible route (FAR), the RBI said in a notification.

''The limits for FPI investment in government securities (g-secs), state government securities (SGSs) and corporate bonds shall remain unchanged at 6 per cent, 2 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, of the outstanding stocks of securities for 2024-25,'' it said.

The allocation of incremental changes in the g-sec limit (in absolute terms) over the two sub-categories – 'General' and 'Long-term' – will be retained at 50:50 for 2024-25, it added.

The entire increase in limits for SDLs (in absolute terms) has been added to the general sub-category of state development loans, it noted.

The notification further said the aggregate limit of the notional amount of Credit Default Swaps (CDS) sold by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will be 5 per cent of the outstanding stock of corporate bonds. Accordingly, an additional limit of Rs 2,54,500 crore is set out for 2024-25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024