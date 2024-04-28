Left Menu

J-K: One injured in shooting incident in Udhampur

One person was injured in a shooting incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur District, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:47 IST
J-K: One injured in shooting incident in Udhampur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was injured in a shooting incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur District, an official said. The incident happened in Panara Village, in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

"In a firing incident reported from Panara Village of Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur District one person has been injured," J-K Police said in a statement. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a sweet shop in the Miran Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, the incident took place on Saturday evening after unidentified men arrived in the area and opened fire at the shop.

A social media handle by the name of 'Abbu Jatt' claimed responsibility for the attack. Last week, a migrant worker from Bihar was gunned down in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, in what was a case of targeted killing.

"The injured person, who was shot at by #terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search #operation underway in the area. Further details to follow," read a post on the official handle of the Kashmir Zone Police on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024