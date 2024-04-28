J-K: One injured in shooting incident in Udhampur

One person was injured in a shooting incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur District, an official said. The incident happened in Panara Village, in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

"In a firing incident reported from Panara Village of Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur District one person has been injured," J-K Police said in a statement. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a sweet shop in the Miran Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, the incident took place on Saturday evening after unidentified men arrived in the area and opened fire at the shop.

A social media handle by the name of 'Abbu Jatt' claimed responsibility for the attack. Last week, a migrant worker from Bihar was gunned down in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, in what was a case of targeted killing.

"The injured person, who was shot at by #terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search #operation underway in the area. Further details to follow," read a post on the official handle of the Kashmir Zone Police on X. (ANI)

