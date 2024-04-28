Village defence guard injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur

A village defence guard (VDG) was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, an official said. As per a press statement from the J-K Police, after receipt of inputs regarding the movement of suspicious individuals late last evening, J&K Police activated the security grid in Basantgarh police station limits of Udhampur district.

"Today morning, a party of Police Picket Sang carrying along with them VDG members proceeded towards Chochru Gala Heights, where around 0745 hrs a face-off ensued between the police party and a group of hiding terrorists. One VDG member of JKP was injured in the initial exchange of fire," J-K Police said. "SOG, along with Army & CRPF parties, had staged forward and are proceeding to cordon off the area," they said.

"Media and civilians are requested not to run unofficial unverified reports," J-K Police said in the statement. (ANI)

