Left Menu

Village defence guard injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur

A village defence guard (VDG) was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:50 IST
Village defence guard injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A village defence guard (VDG) was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, an official said. As per a press statement from the J-K Police, after receipt of inputs regarding the movement of suspicious individuals late last evening, J&K Police activated the security grid in Basantgarh police station limits of Udhampur district.

"Today morning, a party of Police Picket Sang carrying along with them VDG members proceeded towards Chochru Gala Heights, where around 0745 hrs a face-off ensued between the police party and a group of hiding terrorists. One VDG member of JKP was injured in the initial exchange of fire," J-K Police said. "SOG, along with Army & CRPF parties, had staged forward and are proceeding to cordon off the area," they said.

"Media and civilians are requested not to run unofficial unverified reports," J-K Police said in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024