Man stabs wife to death after fight in Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by stabbing in the North West district of Delhi, said officials. The incident took place on Saturday evening at the Bharat Nagar police station area of North West district, Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Javed (24) and the victim Afsana (24). According to Delhi Police, Javed and Afsana were married a few years ago but both were living separately for the last two to three months. Yesterday evening when Afsana went to Javed's place, the couple had a fight, after which Javed attacked Afsana with a knife leading to her death.

Police reached the spot and arrested the accused as soon as the information was received. During the interrogation, Javed revealed that there was a rift going on between them (Javed and Afsana) for a long time, and last evening when the fight escalated, he lost his temper and attacked Afsana with a knife.

Earlier, three persons were arrested for allegedly stabbing a person to death at a reception party in the National Capital, police said on Friday. One person was also injured during the incident. The accused was identified as Abdul Sammi alias Kallu (19), a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, age 19 yrs. He is a Swiggy delivery boy. Vikas Age (20) and Arshlan (20) alias Monti, resident of Rajeev Nagar Bhalswa.

The injured was identified as Sameer, a resident of Rajeev Nagar Bhalswa Dairy. He is undergoing treatment at BJRM hospital and was later referred to LNJP hospital for further treatment. Doctors declared him unfit to record his statement, police said. Police identified the victim as Fardeen (22), a rickshaw driver who died on the spot. A case under sections 302/307/34 IPC has been registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station based on the statement of witness Mubin.

According to Delhi Police, a Police Control Room call was received at midnight regarding a stabbing at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station. He stated that there was a Valima (reception) party of his cousin Rizwan in Gali No-2 Rajeev Nagar and apart from their relatives, Fardeen, their neighbour also invited, as per police."At around midnight, Sameer, a relative and Fardeen went outside together and after some time Sameer came running back with three persons chasing him with a knife in their hands," police said.

Injured Sameer was immediately shifted to the hospital in a motorcycle where he was declared dead by the doctors, police said. "It has also come to knowledge from local enquiry that the victim may have relieved themselves on the road near one of the houses of the accused, which could have triggered the quarrel and started to stab the other party," police said.

"In this case, all three alleged accused persons have been arrested," as per police. The CCTV footage where the accused are seen chasing the victim has also been retrieved, police said. (ANI)

