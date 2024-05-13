Left Menu

Adityanath Attributes PM Modi's Potential Re-Election to Divine Favor

For the last four years, 80 crore people have been getting free ration, 12 crore farmers have got the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi, Adityanath said.Voting for the Barabanki Lok Sabha seat will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again form government after the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that even Lord Ram wants his ''ardent devotee'' to win.

With the fourth phase of voting underway, the ''Modi wave has now turned into a tsunami,'' he said at an election rally in support of BJP candidate Rajrani Rawat in Haidergarh here.

Adityanath said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, everyone, irrespective of their cast and community, benefitted from the development schemes.

''Our beloved Lord Ram also wants his ardent devotee to take over the reins of the country once again,'' the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Hitting out the Congress and Samajwadi Party, he said, ''They have a history of scams. These people are making big claims, but the truth is that during their time people used to die of hunger, farmers used to commit suicide and youth used to migrate.'' ''But we are all witnesses to the change that took place in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. For the last four years, 80 crore people have been getting free ration, 12 crore farmers have got the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi,'' Adityanath said.

