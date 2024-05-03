Advatix CloudSuite Earns Top Spot as RetailTech Breakthrough's Global Innovation of the Year in Smart Warehousing

RetailTech Breakthrough, a prestigious program that honors excellence and innovation in the retail technology sector, has named Advatix Cloudsuite as the Smart Warehousing Innovation of the Year. This recognizes Advatix as a leader in Retail Digital Transformation. The selection was a result of thorough research and scoring by a panel of industry experts. ''With thousands of nominations this year coming in from all over the world, the competition was extremely fierce,'' shared the team from RetailTech Breakthrough. ''We are on a mission to help our clients in Retail and eCommerce be the digital leaders of the industry,'' said Ashish Chadha, Global CIO of Advatix. ''For that, we created an advanced technology platform that brings the warehouses and retail stores as one network to seamlessly combine traditional eCommerce fulfillment with ship-from-store and click-and-collect. We are thrilled to receive this distinction from the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards. It is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to providing our clients with industry-first technology.'' Various 3rd Party Logistics (3PL) companies, retailers, transportation companies, distribution networks, sample centers, and returns / rental businesses are transitioning from legacy Warehouse Management Sytems (WMS) to Advatix CloudSuite's Fulfillment Execution Platform (FEPR). Advatix takes a unique approach that focusses on live inventory management and fulfillment optimization using smart algorithms, analytics, and AI. With a process-first approach, it's the operators who have designed and now implement the technology, while the technologists enable the solutions. Manish Kapoor, Founder and CEO of Advatix explained, ''We have brought the latest tech stack to the industry, and it is designed to meet consumer expectations for both service and cost. A traditional WMS, originally designed for movement of pallets, does not cut it anymore for direct-to-consumer and ship-from-store applications. We use common inventory to fulfill both B2B and D2C orders.'' With Advatix CloudSuite, retailers can improve consumer experience and sales using click-and-collect and ship-from-store while reducing cost with smart inventory and order network management. For more information about Advatix Cloudsuite and its award-winning capabilities, please visit www.advatix.com. About Advatix Advatix is a boots-on-the-ground global supply chain consulting, technology, and services company that helps its clients achieve growth through digital transformation and optimized supply chain operations. Advatix is one of the Growth Catalysts Group of Companies (www.gcgcompanies.com). With a team of industry leading operators and technologies, Advatix has a solid track record of enabling companies to accelerate growth. More information is available at www.advatix.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403543/Advatix_RetailTech_Breakthrough_Awards.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042052/Advatix_Logo.jpg

