Left Menu

Brazil declares country foot-and-mouth disease-free without vaccination

However, the lack of a status for foot and mouth disease free without vaccination in some states prevents Brazil from selling its beef to nations like Japan and South Korea, a scenario Favaro said he wants to change.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 04:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 04:52 IST
Brazil declares country foot-and-mouth disease-free without vaccination

Brazil declared itself on Thursday as free of foot and mouth disease without vaccination, and will request World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) to recognize that status as it seeks to open more markets for its meat exports. Foot-and-mouth disease causes fever and mouth blisters in animals with foot ruptures, such as cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said in a statement it will ask for WOAH recognition next August, adding the request could be approved in May, 2025. Agriculture minister Carlos Favaro said in a live streaming video the self-declaration is "an important step towards a global recognition".

Brazil is the world's largest beef exporter, with China and the United States as its main buyers. However, the lack of a status for foot and mouth disease free without vaccination in some states prevents Brazil from selling its beef to nations like Japan and South Korea, a scenario Favaro said he wants to change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024