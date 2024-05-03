"No infrastructure was developed under Congress in North Eastern region, BJP not working for minorities": AIUDF

AIUDF leader Nazrul Hasan alleged that the Congress developed no infrastructure in the North Eastern region despite being in power for more than 55 years while also attacking the BJP for not doing any work for the minorities. Speaking with ANI, he said, "Our party President Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has been winning from the last three times (from Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency), and he will win a fourth term as well".

He also said that Inflation, unemployment and development are some of the issues. "Dhubri-Phulbari bridge was made by the Badruddin Ajmal. Congress ruled the country for more than 55 years but the issues of minorities have remained unsolved. There is no infrastructure, no medical facilities," he added.

Replying to a query, he said, "The BJP government is not doing any work for the minorities. It is a problem. Congress developed no infrastructure in the region. There are no roads, bridges, no hospitals and education". Four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam - Barpeta, Dhubri, Guwahati, and Kokrajhar - will go to polls in the third phase set to be held on May 7, bringing the curtains down for all 14 parliamentary seats in the State.

Ten seats in Assam had voted in the two phases that was held on April 19 and April 26. This Lok Sabha election in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

