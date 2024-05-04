Snakes in the Pants: TSA Intercepts Illegal Reptiles at Airport
TSA officers at Miami International Airport discovered a bag of snakes concealed in a passenger's pants during a security check on April 26. The snakes, found in a sunglasses bag, were handed over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants.
According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.
The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.
TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
