Russian rouble flat against the US dollar
By 0715 GMT, the rouble was flat at 91.60 to the dollar. Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.12% to 98.64 and gained 0.26% to 12.66 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.7% to $83.51 a barrel. Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.2% to 1,182.35.
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 12:58 IST
The Russian rouble was stable against the U.S. dollar on Monday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was flat at 91.60 to the dollar.
Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.12% to 98.64 and gained 0.26% to 12.66 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.7% to $83.51 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.2% to 1,182.35. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.11% to 3,438.00. ($1 = 91.5975 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says it damaged Russian rescue ship in Crimea
Next Russia sanctions must target shadow oil fleet, Sweden says
Kremlin says seizing frozen Russian assets would be illegal
Gazprom subsidiary must stop Russian lawsuit against UniCredit, UK Supreme Court rules
Swiss report large drop in frozen Russian assets