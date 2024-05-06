"Huge difference between what they say and what they do" Chhattisgarh CM criticises Congress after Radhika Khera's resignation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched a sharp critique on Monday against the Congress party following the resignation of party leader Radhika Khera. Khera resigned from the primary membership of Congress on Sunday, citing mistreatment by party members during a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "She was insulted by her own people in the Congress Bhawan. They talk about 'Naari Nyay', but there is a huge difference between what they say and what they do. This is the reason why Congress is in such a situation," Sai said.

In her letter to the AICC Khera, the Congress leader alleged that justice was denied to her after the mistreatment by party members as she visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "It is an established truth since ancient times that those who support religion have been opposed. Examples of this range from Hiranyakashipu to Ravana and Kansa. At present, some people are opposing those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way. For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance with its sacredness and while every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people are opposing it," the letter read

"The opposition to this noble work of mine reached such a level that justice was denied to me in the incident that happened to me in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress office. I have always fought for the justice of others from every platform, but when it came to my justice, I found myself defeated in the party. Being a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a woman, I am deeply hurt," the Congress leader added. She further said that she has taken this step after justice was denied to her even after informing all the top leaders.

"I have taken this step today as I am hurt by the fact that I did not get justice even after informing all the top leaders," Khera said. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai further showed confidence in the party prospects in the state.

"Wherever we are going, we see a huge enthusiasm in the people in the favour of BJP and BJP is going to win 11 out of 11 seats in the state," Sai said. Polling for 2 of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh was conducted in the first two phases of the ongoing general elections. While voters in Bastar, which was considered a Naxal stronghold until recently, exercised their franchise on April 19; polling for Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker was held in Phase 2 on April 26.

The third phase of polling in the state will cover Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Surguja, Raigarh, Jangir-Champa and Korba. In 2019, the BJP nearly mopped up all the poll sweepstakes in the state, winning 9 of the 11 seats; while the Congress' tally dropped to just 2. (ANI)

