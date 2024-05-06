"Inquiry going on, law will take its course": BJP leader BY Raghvendra on Prajwal Revanna's 'obscene video case'

Amid the alleged obscene video case involving NDA candidate and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in Karnataka, BJP leader and candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, BY Raghvendra on Monday said that the inquiry is going on adding that the law will take its own course. "It's too bad. Law will take its course. Ravenna has already been suspended from his party. Rest his party will take the decision. Revanna's case will not affect the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The BJP leader further expressed confidence in winning around 25-26 seats in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls. Hitting out at the Congress government in Karnataka, the BJP leader said the state government has not fulfilled the promises they made before the assembly elections.

"During Indira Gandhi's time, they got a two-thirds majority in the Parliament. Now they do not even have an opposition leader in the Parliament. This is the condition of Congress. In Karnataka, they did not fulfil the promises they made before the elections. They have no issues and they did not do any work and are only blaming our government and leaders. We will win around 25-26 seats in Karnataka," Raghvendra told ANI. Shivamogga will go to polls in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats and elections in the state are being held in two phases. Voting for 14 seats concluded on April 26 and the remaining 14 seats will undergo polling on May 7. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. In 2019, BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats, while Congress and JD-S -- who were running a coalition government in the state -- could only win one seat each.

This time BJP and JD-S are in coalition with the former fighting on 25 seats, while the latter is contesting three seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)