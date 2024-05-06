Agniveer pre-recruitment screening camp held in Assam's Sonitpur

An Agniveer pre-recruitment screening camp for an eligibility check of Adivasi and Tea Garden Community youths was conducted at Rangapara Army Cantt in Sonitpur district on Sunday. The initiative was organized by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Aadhunik India Foundation. The special screening camp aimed to train and empower the Adavasi and youth aspirants of the Tea Garden community of Sonitpur district and nearby district of Assam for physical, medical, and written tests in the Armed forces as Agniveers.

Nearly 1200 youths, including girls from different Tea Gardens under the district of Sonitpur and nearby districts, participated in the Agniveer awareness programme. The youths were briefed about filling in forms, preliminary pre-enrolment screening as per physical standards and ground tests, thereby creating a festive and enthusiastic atmosphere among the participants and motivating the aspirants in their preparation and transforming from raw youth to soldiers.

The commanding officer of the Rangapara Army Cantt of the Indian Army motivated the youth of the Tea Garden and the Adivasi Community as well. The training team briefed and addressed the aspirants on the Agniveer recruitment procedure including Academics, physical and medical standards, CEE syllabus and physical exam.

On this occasion, the National President of Aadhunik India Foundation, DK Chauhan also encouraged all the Adivasi and Tea Garden Community youths to join the Indian Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)