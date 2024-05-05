Left Menu

All set for final phase of polling in 4 Assam LS seats

Campaigning for the third and final phase of Lok Sabha polls covering four seats in Assam concluded on Sunday. The constituencies in the final phase are Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar ST, and Guwahati.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Campaigning for the third and final phase of Lok Sabha polls covering four seats in Assam concluded on Sunday. Despite heavy rains dampening the last day, both ruling and opposition parties engaged in a vigorous campaign marked by bike rallies, roadshows, public rallies, and door-to-door appeals by candidates. The constituencies in the final phase are Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar (ST), and Guwahati. Voting is scheduled to take place on May 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarun Kharge and AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi actively participated in rallies and roadshows across the state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also spearheaded the campaign, emphasising the importance of the PM's return for a third successive term.

Opposition parties, led by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad's Lurinjyoti Gogoi, focused on various issues such as citizenship, connectivity, infrastructure, unemployment, and price rise.

The BJP campaign was focussed on highlighting the various development schemes of both the central and state governments and the achievements made by the saffron party during its ten years and eight years rule at the Centre and state, respectively.

The opposition parties focused on the citizenship issue, doubtful voters, connectivity issues, poor infrastructure development, unemployment, price rise, benefits of schemes not reaching, lack of industrial development, among others.

Barpeta has the highest number of candidates at 14, while Guwahati has the lowest with eight.

In Guwahati, a direct contest is on the cards between BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami, both debutants in Lok Sabha polls.

In Barpeta, a triangular contest is expected between NDA partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phanibhushan Choudhury, CPI(M)'s Manoranjan Talukdar, and Congress's Deep Bayan.

In Dhubri, 13 candidates are in the fray with AIUDF strongman Badruddin Ajmal, seeking a fourth term, locked in a triangular contest with Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain and NDA partner AGP's Zaved Islam.

In Kokrajhar (ST), a triangular contest is projected between NDA partner United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Jayanta Basumtary, Congress Garjen Mushahary, and Bodoland People's Front's (BPF) Kampa Borgoyary.

In the first phase polls held on April 19, 78.25 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 35 candidates for Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies.

In the second phase held on April 26, 81.17 per cent of the electorate cast their votes to decide the fate of 61 candidates for Karimganj, Silchar(SC), Diphu (ST), Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state.

