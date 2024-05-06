Left Menu

India Exports 14,000 Tonnes of Non-Basmati White Rice to Mauritius

India approved 14,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice exports to Mauritius through the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL). Despite a ban on exports, the government allows permissions for specific countries based on food security needs. Recent approvals include exports to African nations and countries like Nepal and Malaysia. NCEL, a multi-state cooperative, handles the exports.

Updated: 06-05-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday permitted exports of 14,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Mauritius.

The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs on request.

''Export of 14,000 MT of non-basmati white rice to Mauritius has been permitted through NCEL,'' it said.

Earlier, India has allowed exports of the commodity to African nations including Tanzania, Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau.

Besides, export of non-basmati white rice was permitted to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.

NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society. It is jointly promoted by some of the leading cooperative societies in the country, namely, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) popularly known as AMUL, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

