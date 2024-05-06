Left Menu

Lupin posts 52% surge in Q4 net profit to Rs 359 crore; revenue climbs to Rs 4,961 crore

Drug firm Lupin on Monday posted a 52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 359 crore in the March quarter.The Mumbai-based drug maker reported a net profit of Rs 236 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year.Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,961 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 4,430 crore in the same period last fiscal, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Lupin posts 52% surge in Q4 net profit to Rs 359 crore; revenue climbs to Rs 4,961 crore
Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,961 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 4,430 crore in the same period last fiscal, Lupin said in a regulatory filing. For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,914 crore while the same stood at Rs 430 crore in the same quarter of FY23. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 20,011 crore in the last fiscal as against Rs 16,642 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal. ''We continue to move forward with sustainable and profitable growth and delivered another strong set of numbers in Q4. Our US sales remain healthy driven by inhalation products, and our India formulation business is delivering ahead of the market,'' Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said. While FY24 has been a year of resurgence for the company, the drugmaker looks forward to an even stronger FY25 driven by growth across key geographies and consistent improvement in margins, he added. The company said its board approved a final dividend of Rs 8 per share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2024.

