Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits former CM SM Krishna at hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday met former Chief Minister SM Krishna, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

"Today I visited Manipal Hospital and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister SM Krishna who is undergoing treatment for illness and wished him a speedy recovery," Siddaramaiah posted on X on Monday.

Krishna, 91, who also held important portfolios including that of external affairs in the UPA government, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital for a minor ailment on April 30. (ANI)

