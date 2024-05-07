Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits former CM SM Krishna at hospital
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday met former Chief Minister SM krishna, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.
"Today I visited Manipal Hospital and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister SM Krishna who is undergoing treatment for illness and wished him a speedy recovery," Siddaramaiah posted on X on Monday.
Krishna, 91, who also held important portfolios including that of external affairs in the UPA government, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital for a minor ailment on April 30. (ANI)
