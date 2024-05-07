Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits former CM SM Krishna at hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday met former Chief Minister SM krishna, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 08:37 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits former CM SM Krishna at hospital
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits former CM SM krishna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday met former Chief Minister SM Krishna, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

"Today I visited Manipal Hospital and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister SM Krishna who is undergoing treatment for illness and wished him a speedy recovery," Siddaramaiah posted on X on Monday.

Krishna, 91, who also held important portfolios including that of external affairs in the UPA government, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital for a minor ailment on April 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024