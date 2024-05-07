Left Menu

Sri Lanka Greenlights 20-Year Power Purchase Agreement with Adani Green Energy

Sri Lanka has inked a 20-year deal with Adani Green Energy to build 484 megawatt wind power plants in the northeastern region. The negotiated rate is USD 0.0826 per kilowatt-hour, which is below Sri Lanka's current energy costs. The project had previously received cabinet approval in March 2022, and a negotiation committee was appointed to evaluate Adani's proposal.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:52 IST
Sri Lanka Greenlights 20-Year Power Purchase Agreement with Adani Green Energy
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has approved a 20-year power purchase agreement between the island nation's government and Adani Green Energy for the development of 484 megawatt wind power stations in the northeast region.

''The negotiated tariff rate of USD 0.0826 per kilo watt hour is to be paid in local rupees on the prevailing exchange rate at the time of payment,'' energy minister Kanchana Wijesekara said in a post on social media platform X.

He added that the purchasing cost would be below the current average cost of energy at 39.02 Sri Lanka rupees per kilo watt hour.

According to a cabinet note, the development of wind power stations of 484 Mega Watt in Mannar and Poonerin had already been granted cabinet approval in March 2022.

After the approval for an agreement with Adani Green Energy Limited of India, a negotiation committee was appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers in order to evaluate the project proposal furnished by the said company.

''Based on the recommendations of that Committee, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the resolution forwarded by the Minister of Electricity and Power to accept the last price as USD 8.26,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024