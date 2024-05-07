Karnataka Records 54.20% Voter Turnout in 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies Till 3 PM

An estimated 54.20 per cent voter turnout was reported till 3 pm on Tuesday, for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, in 14 constituencies. Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

Out of the 14 segments, the highest turnout of 59.65 per cent was recorded in Chikkodi, followed by Haveri 58.45 per cent, and the lowest 47.67 per cent in Gulbarga.

A total of 227 candidates -- 206 men and 21 women -- are in the fray for the second phase covering the northern districts of the state, where more than 2.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 28,269 polling stations.

It's a straight fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP in these segments. The JD(S) is not contesting in these seats and is supporting its NDA alliance partner -- the BJP.

The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first phase of polling in the other 14 seats in most of the southern and coastal districts was held on April 26.

The segments where elections are being held today are Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had swept all these 14 seats, defeating the Congress and JD(S), which were together in a coalition government in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)