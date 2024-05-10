Kejriwal getting relief a sign of winds of change: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray expressed strong support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the top court on Friday granted interim bail to him in the excise policy case. Thackeray praised the Supreme Court's decision calling it a "huge sign of winds of change." In a post on X Shiv Sena (UBT), MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, "@ArvindKejriwal ji getting justice and relief against dictatorial regime in the country is a huge sign of winds of change. He has been speaking the truth and that is what the bjp dislikes. More power to him and the INDIA alliance for Bharat. We will protect our Constitution and democracy!"

Earlier today Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a big relief from the Supreme Court, which granted him interim bail till June 1 in the excise policy case. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta granted the Delhi Chief Minister interim bail in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The bench on Wednesday told Enforcement Directorate counsel Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that it may pass the order on interim relief to Kejriwal today. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) thanked the Supreme Court for "upholding democracy" after the top court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. Addressing a joint press conference in Delhi along with AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai and Atishi on Friday, party national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "We are extremely grateful to the Supreme Court for upholding the democracy in the country today. The interim bail has been granted in very extraordinary circumstances."

Addressing the press conference, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that the entire country is "happy" with the Chief Minister getting interim bail. Delhi Minister Atishi called it the "victory of democracy and Constitution."

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the development is a "sign from God" for the country and Kejriwal is coming out of jail for a big purpose. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed happiness after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister.

In a post on X, CM Mamata said, "I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections". (ANI)

