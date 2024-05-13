"Constitution has given us the right...": Groom goes to vote in wedding attire in Srinagar

A groom dressed in wedding attire arrived at Boys Hr Sec School Kangan in Srinagar parliamentary constituency to cast his vote on Monday in the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said that he chose to vote today because it's a fundamental right granted by the Constitution.

Speaking to ANI, the groom said, "Today I have given my vote, because the constitution has given us the right to vote. I cast my vote to choose the candidates because they only form policies for us, they run the country. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kangan Nuzhat Qureshi has really worked hard, and hence I thought if I did not cast my vote, it would be unfair." In Srinagar, People's Democratic Party candidate Waheed Ur Rehman Para is facing Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. The seat has been represented by three generations of Abdullahs.

With neither the BJP nor the Congress putting up candidates in Srinagar, the key combatants in the battle for the prestigious Srinagar seat are Waheed Ur Rehman Para of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the National Conference. Despite being partners in the Opposition alliance--INDIA, the PDP and the National Conference chose to go solo in the Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory.

The erstwhile state has been under central rule since the fall of the PDP-BJP government in June 2018, with the last assembly polls held in 2014. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is casting votes for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The voting in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in five phases. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won three seats, while the National Conference won the remaining three. The PDP and NC, despite being allies in the opposition alliance INDIA bloc, have decided to go solo in the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

