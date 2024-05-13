Lok Sabha poll 2024: 68.01 pc voter turnout recorded in Madhya Pradesh in last phase till 5 pm

A voter turnout of 68.01 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the fourth and last phase of polling for eight parliamentary seats in the state on Monday, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India. Voting in eight parliamentary seats of Madhya Pradesh which include Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa is underway from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Among the eight constituencies, Mandsaur is leading the voter turnout chart with 71.76 per cent voting followed by Dewas 71.53 per cent, Khargone 70.80 per cent, Ratlam 70.61 per cent, Ujjain 70.44 per cent, Khandwa 68.21 per cent, Dhar 67.55 per cent and Indore 56.53 per cent till 5 pm so far in the state. Earlier, the voter turnout was recorded 59.63 per cent till 3 pm, 48.52 per cent till 1 pm, 32.38 per cent till 11 am and 14.97 percent voting till 9 am in the fourth and final phase of LS polls 2024 in the state.

During the third phase of voting on May 7, the state recorded 62.28 percent voting till 5 pm and the final voter turnout stood at 66.75 per cent in the third phase of polling in the state. Earlier, addressing the press conference, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said that the polling for the fourth phase started on the scheduled time in the state after the mock poll, and the polling was going on peacefully in the state.

"Today, voting is going on at 18,007 polling stations of eight parliamentary constituencies in the fourth and the final phase of LS poll 2024 in the state. Mock poll was conducted in the presence of polling agents at the polling stations as per the prescribed procedure on Monday morning," Rajan said. During the mock poll, some Balloting Unit (BU), Control Unit (CU) and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) faced problems and they were replaced. There were a total of 47 BUs, 48 CUs and 90 VVPATs replaced, the officer said, adding that after the beginning of actual polling from 7 am onwards, a total of 13 BUs, 13 CUs, 35 VVPATs were changed which reported issues.

"The voter turnout stood at 32.38 per cent in the first four hours till 11 am in the state. During the previous 2019 general elections, the polling percentage was 29.48 per cent in the fourth phase till 11am," Rajan said. Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, the second phase took place on April 26 and the third phase concluded on May 7.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

