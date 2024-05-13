Those who used to protest against corruption have become fully corrupt: Rajasthan CM targets AAP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday, saying that they were part of an anti-corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare but have become fully corrupt. He also attacked Congress saying that the party is corrupt.

"Earlier Congress used to say that they used sent Rs 1 and by the time it reached the village of farmers, it used to become 15 paise. Now if Rs 100 is sent from Centre, don't you (people) get the entire amount? Congress is corrupt and their alliance is getting even worse. Those who used to protest against corruption, with Anna Hazare, they themselves are fully corrupt," Bhajanlal Sharma said in a public meeting here. Exuding confidence in BJP and its allies getting more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Sharma said that people in Punjab have made up their mind to vote for BJP to have its government at the Centre.

He alleged that people are having trouble with the AAP government in the state. "In Punjab people are troubled with the AAP government. People here have made up their mind to give their votes to have a BJP government at the Centre again," the Chief Minister told reporters here.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said that one cannot take the Congress leader's statements seriously as they don't make any sense. "People of the country don't understand what Rahul Gandhi says. Even Congress people don't understand them. Hence it shouldn't be taken seriously," he said.

In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase. The seventh and final phase on June 1 will see voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies.

In the previous Lok Sabha Elections of 2019, the INC-led UPA alliance secured eight seats with a vote share of 40.6 per cent, while the NDA managed to secure four with a voting percentage of 9.7. The AAP, making its debut, secured one seat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP bagged 4 seats each while Congress secured 3 seats. The BJP managed to secure only two seats.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

