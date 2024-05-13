HP: Union Minister Anurag Thakur, 17 others file nomination papers for LS elections, Assembly by-polls

Eighteen candidates, including Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur, filed their nomination papers on Monday for either Lok Sabha elections or Assembly by-polls in Himachal Pradesh, which will be held on June 1. Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the State Election Department said that from Shimla parliamentary constituency, Vinod Sultanpuri, 42, filed his nomination from the Indian National Congress (INC) here today.

From the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Suresh Kumar Kashyap, 53, also filed his papers for the Shimla PC. Similarly, Reena, 39, filed her nomination papers as the BJP's covering candidate for Shimla PC. From Hamirpur PC, BJP candidate Anurag Singh Thakur, 50, filed his nomination.

Varinder Singh Kanwar, 60, filed his papers as a covering candidate for Anurag Thakur from the BJP. Similarly, Jagdeep Kumar, 38, filed his nomination from the Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party (RDP) for Hamirpur PC.

As far as Kangra parliamentary constituency is concerned, Rekha Rani, 41, filed her nomination papers from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), while Vijay Kumar, 60, also filed his papers from the BSP as a covering candidate. Apart from this, Sanjeev Guleria, 64, filed his nomination as the All India Forward Bloc Party candidate.

Another candidate, Kehar Singh, 53, also filed his papers as an independent candidate for Kangra PC. For bye-polls to the Sujanpur assembly constituency, Ravinder Singh Dogra, 47, filed his papers as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate.

Rakesh Kalia, 55, filed his nomination papers from the Gagret assembly segment as INC, while Renu Kalia, 47, wife of Rakesh Kalia, also filed her nomination from INC as a covering candidate. Similarly, Mohit Bagga, 35, filed his papers as an independent candidate for Gagret AC.

In the Kutlehar bye-elections, Chanchal Singh, 77, filed his nominations as an independent candidate. Manohar Lal, 60, filed his nominations for Kutlehar by-polls as a candidate from the BJP. For the bye-election for Lahaul-Spiti constituency, Ram Lal Markanda, 58, filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

No nominations were filed for Mandi PC and for Barsar and Dharamshala AC by-polls. Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

