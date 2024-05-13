Uttarakhand: Child rights panel chief probes illegal Madrasas in Dehradun

National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo on Monday inspected illegal and unmapped Madrasas in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. "Today, an inspection of illegal and unmapped Madrasas was conducted in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Children from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been brought to Madrasa Wali Ullah Dahalvi and Madrasa Darul Uloom. There is a severe lack of basic facilities for the children to stay, where they sleep is where they eat, and where they receive religious education is where people also come to pray. Therefore, the daily routine of eating and sleeping for the children is irregular," he said in a post on X.

"No child is being sent to school; all children only aspire to become clerics and muftis. Children of the local clerics/mullahs attend regular schools," he said in the post. "Officials from the education department are unaware of the existence of these Madrasas and are issuing notices to the state governments for necessary action," he added in the post.

"The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) emphasizes the principle of universality and inviolability of child rights and recognizes the tone of urgency in all the child-related policies of the country. For the Commission, protection of all children in the 0 to 18 years age group is of equal importance. Thus, policies define priority actions for the most vulnerable children. This includes focus on regions that are backward or on communities or children under certain circumstances, and so on," as per the NCPCR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)