South Korea's president promises to keep up Ukraine support
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol promised to keep supporting Ukraine in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday, Yoon's office said.
Yoon said South Korea would step up support for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv in July last year.
