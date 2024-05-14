Delhi: Fire breaks out at building in ITO, 21 fire tenders present at spot
A fire broke out in the CR building located at the Income Tax Office (ITO) area in the national capital on Tuesday.
ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:14 IST
A fire broke out in the CR building located at the Income Tax Office (ITO) area in the national capital on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, as many as 21 fire tenders rushed to the spot.
Efforts to extinguish the blaze are underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
