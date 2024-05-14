Left Menu

Deccan Gold Mines secures dominant position in Mozambique's lithium sector

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd acquired majority stake in five lithium blocks in Mozambique, Africa. This acquisition positions the company within the Alto Ligonha pegmatite belt, known for its rich lithium deposits. DGML's wholly-owned arm Deccan Gold FZCO partnered with the Magnifica Group of Mozambique to form Deccan Gold Mozambique LDA. DGFZCO holds a 51% ownership stake, with potential to increase to 70%. The joint venture plans to establish a processing plant to refine lithium, tantalum, and other minerals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:34 IST
Deccan Gold Mines secures dominant position in Mozambique's lithium sector
  • Country:
  • India

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (DGML), the country's only listed gold exploration and mining company, on Tuesday said it has acquired majority stake in five lithium blocks in Mozambique, Africa.

This positions DGML within Alto Ligonha pegmatite belt, globally known for its rich deposits of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites, important for extraction of lithium, tantalum, and beryllium.

The critical minerals concession blocks were acquired through DGML's wholly-owned arm Deccan Gold FZCO (DGFZCO), the UAE.

''In a strategic collaboration...(DGFZCO) has forged a joint venture with the Magnifica Group of Mozambique, leveraging on its ownership of multiple concessions within the region,'' the company said in a statement.

DGFZCO and Magnifica had incorporated Deccan Gold Mozambique LDA (DGMOZ) this month.

DGFZCO will hold majority ownership stake of 51 per cent in DGMOZ, with a potential to increase its ownership to 70 per cent in the near future.

Going forward, DGMOZ plans to establish a small-scale processing plant with a capacity of 100 tonne per day to refine lithium, tantalum, and other mineral concentrates.

''The JV with Magnifica Group, shall unleash synergies in upstream capabilities and eventually also midstream that will cater to a burgeoning Indian market,'' Hanuma Modali, Managing Director, Deccan Gold Mines said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024