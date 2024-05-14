"Lot of misunderstanding between the partners,.." Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma takes a dig at INDIA alliance

Emphasizing the crucial role of understanding and dialogue in coalition governance, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma highlighted the stark differences in approach between the INDIA alliance and the NDA. Conrad Sangma, being a part of the NDA alliance, arrived in Varanasi on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers.

Slamming the INDIA alliance, Conrad Sangma while speaking to ANI said, "Any Alliance can continue to form but you have to understand that in every coalition or any alliance that you may have, you need to work with an understanding. We don't say that everything is perfect in NDA. But we also ensure that through dialogues and discussions, whatever concerns and issues come up - we resolve those issues and we find a way to work on it". Sangma criticized the INDIA Alliance, highlighting a lack of conflict resolution processes and significant misunderstandings among its members. He suggested that without effective communication and problem-solving, the coalition might struggle to endure.

Taking potshots at the INDIA alliance, Sangma said "When you look at the INDIA Alliance, there is no process of resolution. There is a lot of misunderstanding between the partners and under those circumstances, it's difficult for the coalition to survive. So, it may not be easy...They fight themselves...We also fight in NDA but we come to an understanding, we believe in figuring out our problems, talking to each other and discussing, debating and finding a solution. So that is how we work." "We are part of the NDA. All the NDA partners were invited to be a part of the nomination (of PM Modi). We are happy, in the last nomination also we were invited. We were part of the nomination process. It's also very nice to see the way Varanasi has changed in the last 5 years. A lot of development has taken place. I am sure once again the people of Varanasi and the people over all will give their trust and faith on the NDA, under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he added.

The NDA leaders TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jiten Ram Manjhi, President of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Om Prakash Rajbhar, President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Upendra Kushwaha, Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad party Chief Sanjay Nishad, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupendra Chaudhary, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, Tamil Maanila Congress President GK Vasan, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, were also present at the DM office in Varanasi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.(ANI)

