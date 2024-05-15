Ukraine's Ukrenergo says shortages prompt controlled powers cuts country-wide

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo said on Tuesday that shortages had prompted it to impose controlled country-wide power cuts from 2100 to 2400 local time (1800-2100 GMT).

It gave no details on how the cuts would work in the regions or on their duration.

Ukrenergo said it was imposing 24-hour restrictions on industrial users throughout Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)