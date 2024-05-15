Blinken says Israel needs a clear and concrete plan for Gaza's future
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-05-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 17:37 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Israel needs a clear and concrete plan for the future of Gaza where it faces the potential for a power vaccum that could become filled by chaos, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
Israel's limited operation in Rafah has had a "negative impact" just as it was taking steps to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza, Blinken said during a press conference in Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Violence, chaos erupts on campuses as protesters and counter-protesters clash over the war in Gaza
Fresh chaos, arrests on US college campuses as police flatten camp at UCLA
Fresh chaos, arrests on US college campuses as police flatten camp at UCLA
Fresh chaos, arrests on US college campuses as police flatten camp at UCLA
House votes to retain Speaker Mike Johnson, despite chaos caused by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene