Blinken says Israel needs a clear and concrete plan for Gaza's future

Israel needs a clear and concrete plan for the future of Gaza where it faces the potential for a power vaccum that could become filled by chaos, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Israel's limited operation in Rafah has had a "negative impact" just as it was taking steps to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza, Blinken said during a press conference in Kyiv.

