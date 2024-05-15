Biden says he'll debate Trump twice: 'Make my day'
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is willing to debate Republican presidential rival Donald Trump twice before the Nov. 5 election.
"Make my day pal. I'll even do it twice," the Democratic president teased in a video message posted on X.
