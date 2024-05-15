Gazprom CEO Miller is on a visit to Iran, company says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:48 IST
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller is on a working visit to Iran, the company said on Wednesday.
Miller met Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji, Gazprom said.
