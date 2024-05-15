Left Menu

Delhi: Bike rider dies in crash between two cars; two arrested

A 65-year-old bike rider was killed when a car rammed against his bike from behind and went on to hit another car near Ring Road on Wednesday morning. Two accused have been arrested in the case.

A 65-year-old bike rider was killed when a car rammed against his bike from behind and went on to hit another car near Ring Road on Wednesday morning. Two accused have been arrested in the case. The deceased has been identified as Kishan Lal (65 year old), a resident of Tigari Khanpur in Delhi.

Delhi Police said, "On May 15, around 10 am, information regarding an accident was received in Rajouri Garden police station. Local police reached the spot near Ring Road. From the initial enquiry, it was revealed that a car had hit a bike from behind and then further hit the car in front of the bike, due to which the bike got severely damaged and the back side of the car also got damaged." Delhi police official further said that bike rider Kishan Lal was shifted to DDU Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Soni (27 years) resident of Nangloi and Kunal Katyal (34) resident of Rani Bagh. Accused Gaurav runs a cafe in Model Town.

Further investigation is ongoing in the case. More details are awaited. (ANI)

