BSF apprehends one Indian national alongwith gold biscuits in Indo-Bangladesh border area

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Indian national along with gold biscuits in the Indo-Bangladesh border area. Acting on a tip, troops of BOP Hili-II of 61 Battalion BSF under Raiganj Sector of the North Bengal Frontier deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal arrested one Indian national identified as Jinnat Ali Mondal, said officials on Wednesday.

The accused was held along with gold biscuits at the temporary fencing gate while he was clandestinely carrying them and coming from ahead of fence village Haripokhar, the officials added further. While carrying out the search, 09 Nos. gold biscuits (1039.440 g) were recovered from his possession by the BSF. An apprehended Indian national along with seized gold biscuits were handed over to the Preventive Unit of Customs at Hili.

Earlier also, 04 Nos. of Gold Biscuits (466.020 Gm) were recovered by the BSF troops from the same area of BOP Hili on September 7, 2023. Meanwhile, in another operation by the BSF's Punjab frontier force, on May 15, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted the movement of a drone ahead of the border fence in the border area of district Tarn Taran.

As per protocol, BSF troops tracked the movement of the drone and endeavoured to neutralize it. The likely dropping zone was cordoned and an extensive search was conducted. The troops successfully recovered one small drone with one packet of suspected heroin attached to it ahead of the border fence in the area of Village-Havelian of district Tarn Taran. The recovered packet (Gross weight 550 grams appx) was wrapped with transparent adhesive tape inside which 02 small packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape were discovered. A ring made of nylon rope was also found attached to the main packet. The recovered drone (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China) was recovered in partially broken condition.

In its statement, the BSF said "Keen observation and timely reaction by diligent BSF troops on duty once again proved their resolution to plug the entry of narcotics through drones from across the border." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)