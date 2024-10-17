Ukrainian Forces Successfully Counter Russian Drone Assault

In a significant overnight operation, the Ukrainian military announced on Thursday that it successfully intercepted 22 out of 56 Russian drones launched in an aggressive maneuver.

The air force reported complications as 27 of the drones likely landed within Ukrainian boundaries due to active electronic warfare efforts, while two others reached Belarus.

Furthermore, the attack resulted in five confirmed hits on infrastructure located in front-line regions, prompting heightened vigilance and strategic reassessment among Ukrainian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)