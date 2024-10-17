Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Successfully Counter Russian Drone Assault

In an overnight offensive, Ukrainian forces managed to down 22 out of 56 Russian drones, though 27 went astray likely due to electronic warfare. Two drones reached Belarus while five targeted critical infrastructure near the front line, raising concerns over regional stability.

Updated: 17-10-2024 11:06 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight operation, the Ukrainian military announced on Thursday that it successfully intercepted 22 out of 56 Russian drones launched in an aggressive maneuver.

The air force reported complications as 27 of the drones likely landed within Ukrainian boundaries due to active electronic warfare efforts, while two others reached Belarus.

Furthermore, the attack resulted in five confirmed hits on infrastructure located in front-line regions, prompting heightened vigilance and strategic reassessment among Ukrainian forces.

