Sky High Innovations: Andhra Pradesh Drone Summit Kicks Off

A two-day drone summit is set to take place in Amaravati, organized by the civil aviation ministry and the Andhra Pradesh government. The event will showcase over 5,000 drones and discuss a new Production-Linked Incentive scheme for the sector. Over 1,000 delegates have registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:02 IST
The civil aviation ministry, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government, is set to host a two-day drone summit in Amaravati starting October 22. The summit aims to feature key stakeholders, including drone companies and international entities.

According to S Suresh Kumar, Andhra Pradesh's Secretary of the Infrastructure & Investment Department, the event will include a spectacular drone show involving more than 5,000 drones. Around 1,000 delegates have already registered their participation in the summit.

Piyush Srivastava, Senior Economic Advisor at the civil aviation ministry, revealed that the government is developing a new Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to invigorate the drone sector. Insights from industry stakeholders are being gathered to shape this initiative following the conclusion of the first PLI scheme that allocated Rs 120 crore until 2021-22.

